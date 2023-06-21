BTS, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans rank in top 3 of June K-pop idol group brand value ranking: Full list here

BTS, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans have ranked in the top 3 of K-pop idol group brand value ranking. The Korea Brand Index Research Institute conducted research on the basis of consumer participation, media, and communication activities for the month of June.

Top 10 K-pop idols with the most brand value points

BTS dictates the list at rank 1 with 11,654,947 brand value points as they celebrated their 10th debut anniversary. From the 3rd-17th of June, with online and offline participation of fans worldwide, the social media buzz reached over 12 million. On rank 2 we have BLACKPINK with 5,209,267 brand value points, from solo projects to BORN PINK WORLD TOUR, the quartet is taking over the world. HYBE's rookie girl group NewJeans ranks at no. 3 on the list with 3,761,863 brand value points. They last had a comeback on January 2 with the popular hit OMG and are set to return with more music in July. SEVENTEEN takes rank 4 with 3,710,635 brand value points. The group broke records with their recent album FML and is preparing for their 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL two-day concert series which will be held on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, 2023.

FIFTY FIFTY, LE SSERAFIM, and more on the list

Next, we have IVE on rank 5 with 3,559,664 brand value points; currently, the girl group is on their 1st Fan Concert, The Prom Queens. On rank 6 we have the viral rookie queens FIFTY FIFTY with 3,357,063 brand value points. The group's CUPID is loved by millions of people worldwide. On rank 7 we have LE SSERAFIM with 3,347,211 brand value points, the group made their recent comeback with their latest album UNFORGIVEN on May 1, 2023. Queencard singers (G)-IDLE took rank 8 and are followed by S-Class singers Stray Kids on rank 9 and aespa took the last spot at rank 10.

K-pop idol groups who made to the top 30 of the brand value ranking list are as follows: EXO, NCT, TWICE, H1-KEY, BTOB, Girls' Generation, Oh My Girl, Big Bang, SHINee, MONSTA X, Red Velvet, ENHYPEN, fromis_9, The Boyz, ASTRO, Cosmic Girls, Highlight, MAMAMOO, Super Junior, and STAYC respectively.

