BTS, BLACKPINK and NewJeans top idol groups in April brand reputation rankings

April idol group brand reputation rankings revealed.

BTS and BLACKPINK; Picture: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC, Jennie's Instagram

The Korean Business Research Institute released the brand reputation rankings for idol groups in the month of March 20 to April 20. These rankings are based on various factors such as media exposure, consumer engagement, and community indexes of the groups.

BTS tops the chart

This month, BTS climbed to the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,645,890, representing a 26.06 percent rise in their score since March. In BTS's keyword research, the top phrases were ‘Jimin,’ ‘J-Hope,’ and ‘Jungkook,’ while the top related terms included ‘record,’ ‘enlist,’ and ‘donate.’ The group's positivity-negativity analysis found 92.38 percent favorable responses.

BLACKPINK took the second spot

BLACKPINK rose to second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 7,136,906, a 28.21 percent increase from the previous month. Furthermore, NewJeans ranked third in April with a brand reputation index of 6,931,633.

Other groups on the list

IVE soared to fourth place after a 108.29% growth in their brand reputation index since March, bringing their total score for the month to 5,717,670. In addition, with a brand reputation rating of 2,393,596, SEVENTEEN rounded out the top five for April.

Here are the idol groups in the top 30

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. NewJeans
  4. IVE
  5. SEVENTEEN
  6. Teen Top
  7. TWICE
  8. MONSTA X
  9. FIFTY FIFTY
  10. (G)I-DLE
  11. NCT
  12. H1-KEY
  13. STAYC
  14. SHINee
  15. Girls’ Generation
  16. EXO
  17. Apink
  18. Kep1er
  19. BTOB
  20. LE SSERAFIM
  21. TXT
  22. PENTAGON
  23. Stray Kids
  24. THE BOYZ
  25. aespa
  26. BIGBANG
  27. Red Velvet
  28. ENHYPEN
  29. Oh My Girl
  30. ASTRO

The April rankings indicate the continued dominance of established groups such as BTS and BLACKPINK and the potential for newer groups to make their mark in the industry. It will be interesting to see how these rankings change in the coming months, and which groups will emerge as the new leaders in the fiercely competitive K-Pop industry.

