BTS, BLACKPINK and NewJeans top idol groups in April brand reputation rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute released the brand reputation rankings for idol groups in the month of March 20 to April 20. These rankings are based on various factors such as media exposure, consumer engagement, and community indexes of the groups.

BTS tops the chart

This month, BTS climbed to the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,645,890, representing a 26.06 percent rise in their score since March. In BTS's keyword research, the top phrases were ‘Jimin,’ ‘J-Hope,’ and ‘Jungkook,’ while the top related terms included ‘record,’ ‘enlist,’ and ‘donate.’ The group's positivity-negativity analysis found 92.38 percent favorable responses.

BLACKPINK took the second spot

BLACKPINK rose to second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 7,136,906, a 28.21 percent increase from the previous month. Furthermore, NewJeans ranked third in April with a brand reputation index of 6,931,633.

Other groups on the list

IVE soared to fourth place after a 108.29% growth in their brand reputation index since March, bringing their total score for the month to 5,717,670. In addition, with a brand reputation rating of 2,393,596, SEVENTEEN rounded out the top five for April.

Here are the idol groups in the top 30

BTS BLACKPINK NewJeans IVE SEVENTEEN Teen Top TWICE MONSTA X FIFTY FIFTY (G)I-DLE NCT H1-KEY STAYC SHINee Girls’ Generation EXO Apink Kep1er BTOB LE SSERAFIM TXT PENTAGON Stray Kids THE BOYZ aespa BIGBANG Red Velvet ENHYPEN Oh My Girl ASTRO

The April rankings indicate the continued dominance of established groups such as BTS and BLACKPINK and the potential for newer groups to make their mark in the industry. It will be interesting to see how these rankings change in the coming months, and which groups will emerge as the new leaders in the fiercely competitive K-Pop industry.

