BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO and more attend Bruno Mars concert in Seoul; Full list of Korean celebs inside

Bruno Mars' South Korea concert attracted a huge number of K-pop idols like BTS, BLACKPINK, G-Dragon, SEVENTEEN, NCT, and more. Bruno Mars is currently on his world tour and held a show in Seoul on June 19, at Jamsil Olympic Stadium which became a hotspot for K-pop idols as well as Korean actors.

BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, G-Dragon at Bruno Mars’ concert

On June 17 and 18, multiple K-pop idols gathered for a live concert- not for performing but to enjoy Bruno Mars singing in Seoul. BTS member V was spotted in the concert with his Wooga Squad including actors Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik as well as musician Peakboy. BTS leader RM attended the show separately as he shared a moment from the concert on his Instagram story. BLACKPINK's Jennie attended the show with South Korean model Shin Hyun Ji and member Rosé was spotted with her close friend and YouTuber Ashley. Lisa was spotted by fellow attendees dancing to the songs. EXO member Kai was spotted with music artist SHINee’s Taemin, EXO’s D.O., and Suho also reportedly attended the show. Other artists who were present at Bruno Mars' concert were G-Dragon of BIGBANG and actor Lee Soo Hyuk. Actress Han Hyo Joo was also spotted by other concertgoers.

NCT, SEVENTEEN, TXT at Bruno Mars’ concert

NCT subunits NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and WayV members were seen enjoying the Bruno Mars concert. Members who attended the show include Mark, Haechan, Renjun, and Chenle from NCT DREAM and Taeyong, Taeil, and Jungwoo from NCT 127. WayV members Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, and Hendery were also spotted at the concert. 6 out of 13 members of SEVENTEEN were spotted at the show, Woozi, Hoshi, The8, Mingyu, Vernon and maknae Dino were all at the show. All TOMORROW X TOGETHER members- Soobin, Yeonjun, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, and Taehyun, gathered at the show together.

Other Korean artists who attended the show include GOT7’s BamBam and Youngjae, Pentagon's Kino, SNSD’s Sooyoung with boyfriend and actor Jung Kyung Ho, former SISTAR member Hyolyn, MONSTA X’s Shownu, THE BOYZ’s Younghoon, Kevin, Jacob, Juyeon and Hyunjae, Lim Young Woong, B.I, LOONA's Chuu and Heejin, Red Velvet’s, Lee Jae Hoon, Na Eun, WSJN's EXY, Hyolyn, and Solhee. TREASURE members Yoshi, Junghwan, Jaehyuk, Haruto, Doyoung, Asahi and Jeongwoo were also at the show. Another all 5 member group, LE SSERAFIM also attended the show together. Bruno Mars' concert had all these Korean celebrities attend his show in Seoul to which Korean netizens have reacted differently.

