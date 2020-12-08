BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO: Twitter announces 2020’s most tweeted Kpop accounts

Twitter is counting down the top 10 most tweeted K-Pop accounts of 2020. Did your favourite group make the list?

The year 2020 is wrapping up and with December, comes the yearly evaluations, records, top 10s and so on and so forth. In keeping with the spirit of a yearly rewind, Twitter has released the list of the top 10 most tweeted K-Pop accounts of 2020. Besides, Twitter has also revealed the most re-tweeted K-Pop tweet along with other such lists.

2020 was a very important year for K-Pop with BTS making history as the first K-pop group to be nominated for a Grammy, the first K-Pop group to have a number 1 on the US Billboard chart as well as a number 1 on the US Billboard chart with Korean lyrics in a song. BLACKPINK also broke records, reaching an unbelievable height in global popularity. 4th generation K-Pop groups like ITZY, ATEEZ, STRAY KIDS and more are also raising the bar of K-Pop higher than ever. Legends like BoA, Uhm Jung Hwa and Lee Hyori made a comeback and K-Pop became a global phenomenon. It is quite obvious therefore that the most tweeted K-Pop account, that of BTS, is also the Most-Tweeted Account and the Most-Tweeted Musician Account in general, globally. This is also BTS’ 4th consecutive time earning the Most Tweeted Account.

A tweet by BTS’ Jungkook with his cover of Lauv’s Never Not is also the second most re-tweeted Tweet in the world with 35 million views, 1.6 million retweets, and 3 million favourites. As a matter of fact, the top 5 most retweeted tweets all came from BTS’ Twitter account.

Keep reading for the complete list of the Most Tweeted K-Pop Accounts of 2020:

10. STRAY KIDS - @Stray_Kids

9. TREASURE – @treasuremembers

8. ATEEZ – @ATEEZofficial

7. TXT – @TXT_members

6. NCT 127 – @NCTsmtown_127

5. GOT7 – @GOT7Official

4. SEVENTEEN – @pledis_17

3. BLACKPINK – @BLACKPINK

2. EXO – @weareoneEXO

1. BTS – @BTS_twt

