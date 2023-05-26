BTS, BLACKPINK, IVE, SEVENTEEN and more; K-pop idol groups in May that made Top 30 brand reputation rankings

In a testament to their unrivaled popularity and global influence, BTS and BLACKPINK have once again claimed the top spots in the highly anticipated idol group brand reputation rankings for the month of May. The rankings, released by the Korean Business Research Institute, reflect the immense impact these two powerhouse groups have on the industry and their devoted fan bases worldwide.

The powerhouses of K-pop: BTS and BLACKPINK's unmatched brand reputation

BTS, known for their chart-topping hits, captivating performances, and meaningful lyrics, secured the first position in the brand reputation rankings for May. BTS maintained their position at the pinnacle of the rankings this month, securing a remarkable brand reputation index of 6,638,894. Noteworthy keywords associated with their standing encompassed “10th anniversary medal,” “THE PLANET,” and “Billboard,” signifying their enduring impact and influence. Additionally, terms such as “achieve,” “award,” and “release” emerged as the most prominent factors in relation to BTS. The group's analysis of positivity and negativity further unveiled an impressive score of 87.56 percent positive reactions, reflecting the widespread admiration and support they continue to garner. Their unwavering influence, coupled with their philanthropic endeavors and genuine connection with fans, solidifies their status as one of the most beloved idol groups in the world.

Similarly, BLACKPINK maintained their well-deserved second place in the list with a brand reputation rating of 5,316,470, because to their ferocious personality, unrivalled talent, and international recognition.

Top 5 idol groups: A diverse mix of talent and popularity

While BTS and BLACKPINK took the lead, the May idol group brand reputation rankings featured an impressive array of talent from various groups across the K-pop industry. Idol groups such as SEVENTEEN, IVE, NewJeans, TWICE, NCT, EXO, FIFTY FIFTY, and more showcased their enduring popularity and loyal fan bases as they secured positions in the list.

The top 5 positions were rounded up by IVE finished third, with a brand reputation index of 5,020,997 for the month. SEVENTEEN climbed to fourth position after a 96.15 percent gain in their brand reputation index since April, bringing their total score for May to 4,695,065. Finally, with a brand reputation rating of 4,063,240, NewJeans rounded out the top five.

The idol groups who made it to the top 30 are BTS, BLACKPINK, IVE, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, aespa, EXO, FIFTY FIFTY, LE SSERAFIM, Girls’ Generation, TWICE, NCT, Teen Top, BTOB, Oh My Girl, SHINee, TXT, H1-KEY, Red Velvet, MONSTA X, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, Super Junior, ASTRO, BIGBANG, Apink, Highlight, STAYC, NMIXX and WINNER in respective order.

As these groups continue to captivate hearts and conquer global charts, their brand reputation rankings serve as a testament to their undeniable influence and the unwavering support of their passionate fan bases.

