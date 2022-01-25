BTS, BLACKPINK, Lee Min Ho & more enter the Top 10 list of South Korea’s influential people in a survey

South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s Overseas Culture Promotion Agency conducted an online survey, ‘2021 National Image’, among 12,500 people among the age group of 16 or older, in 24 countries, including South Korea. The online survey was conducted between September 1 to September 29, 2021, and the results were revealed on January 24, 2022, showing that South Korea has established its position as a country with influential cultural content.

According to the survey, groups BTS and BLACKPINK were the only K-Pop groups to enter the Top 10 list of people who had a positive influence on the national image of South Korea. In particular, boy group BTS ranked number 1, with 15.1 percent of the total votes. Meanwhile, girl group BLACKPINK ranked at number 3, with 6.1 percent of the votes, thus proving the two groups to be among South Korea’s “representative groups”. Additionally, actor Lee Min Ho ranked at number 4 with 4.1 percent votes, and K-pop soloist PSY ranked at number 6 with 2.2 percent votes, making them the highest-ranked actor and K-pop soloist on the list, respectively.

The Top 10 list includes BTS at rank 1, South Korea’s President Moon Jae In at rank 2 (6.2 percent votes), BLACKPINK at rank 3, Lee Min Ho at rank 4, athlete Son Heungmin at rank 5 (3.6 percent votes), PSY at rank 6, ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho at rank 7 (1.6 percent votes), actress Song Hye Kyo at rank 8 (1.3 percent votes), actor Song Joong Ki at rank 9 (1.3 percent votes), and politician Ban Ki Moon at rank 10 (1.3 percent votes).

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism shared, “Hallyu stars account for the largest portion of the Top 10 South Koreans. It has been confirmed that Hallyu stars are of great help in enhancing South Korea's national image.” The entire result of the survey can be found on the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s Overseas Culture Promotion Agency’s official website.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri & cast embrace some retro spunk in new stylish poster for 'Twenty Five -TwentyOne'