BTS, BLACKPINK, NCT, TWICE and more land top ranks on Billboard’s World Albums chart

Billboard has released its World Albums chart for the week ending November 7! And BLACKPINK’s THE ALBUM has reclaimed No. 1 in its fourth week on the chart and third overall week at the top reported Soompi. NCT’s RESONANCE Pt. 1 took No. 2 in its third week on the chart, while BTS landed seven albums on the chart again, with Map of the Soul: 7 rising to No. 3 (36 weeks on the chart). LOONA’s 12:00 also rose to No. 4 after debuting at No. 7 last week, and the album also debuted on the Billboard 200 this week.

BTS’s Skool Luv Affair was No. 5 on the World Albums chart (three weeks on the chart) while Love Yourself: Answer remained No. 6 (114 weeks). SuperM’s Super One claimed No. 7 (five weeks).

TWICE’s Eyes wide open made its World Albums debut in No. 8. The new full album featured the title track I CAN’T STOP ME, which topped the World Digital Song Sales chart. NCT 127’s Neo Zone was No. 10 (34 weeks), BTS’s Map of the Soul: Persona was No. 11 (81 weeks), Love Yourself: Tear was No. 12 (116 weeks), and Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~ was No. 13 (16 weeks). Rounding off the charts was BTS’s Love Yourself: Her, which landed No. 15 in its 100th week on the World Albums chart.

Congratulations to all the artists!

