BTS, BLACKPINK, NewJeans top Idol Group Brand Reputation Ranking for October 2023; Full list here

The Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023 were announced by the Korea Business Research Institute. K-pop groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, NewJeans, and more have been placed in the top positions of the list. These rankings are concluded by analyzing the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and more of the big data collected from September 17 to October 17.

Top 5 Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023

BTS topped the list for October with a brand reputation index of 6,280,605. Compared to September's rankings it saw an increase of 9.39 percent. Jungkook, Jimin, and V were some high-ranking keywords, and contract renewal, congratulate, and success were some high-ranking phrases.

The idol group had 91.10 percent positive reactions. BLACKPINK came in second with a brand reputation index of 4,917,759. The idol group saw a rise of 71.70 percent since last month.

NewJeans secured the third position on the list with a brand reputation index of 4,721,727 while IVE racked in the fourth position with 4,458,788 as the brand reputation index. It saw a 22.30 percent increase since last month. SEVENTEEN was in the fifth position with a brand reputation index of 3,632,737, making an increase of 4.30 percent since last month.

Top 30 Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023

The other idol groups that were included in the Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023 other than the top 5 are TXT, EXO, TWICE, Stray Kids, NMIXX, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, NCT, OH MY GIRL, ZEROBASEONE, STAYC, BOYNEXTDOOR, THE BOYZ, H1-KEY, MONSTA X, formis_9, BTOB, (G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN, Girls' Generation, MAMAMOO, 2PM, Red Velvet, INFINITE, and TREASURE.

