BTS, BLACKPINK rank first on K-pop brand reputation lists; SEVENTEEN, NCT and more grab a spot

K-pop groups are taking over music charts around the world, and this time it’s no different. Korea Brand Index Research Institute has announced the top 30 groups with the best brand reputation in both boy groups and girl groups each for the month of May. BTS, SEVENTEEN, and NCT lead the boy group ranking, and BLACKPINK, (G)-IDLE, and NewJeans reign the girl group ranking.

Top 10 Leading Boy Groups

BTS took the first spot on their 10th debut anniversary with 9,936,435 brand value points and SEVENTEEN with 4,379,894 brand value points took the second with recently having released their latest album FML with record-breaking sales. On no.3 we have NCT with 2,376,715 points following BTOB, Stray Kids and SHINee respectively. BTOB made their comeback with the album WIND AND WISH and Stray Kids released the album 5-Star just a few days back. The Boyz whose album Delicious was released on 13 June and ENHYPEN with the successful release of DARK BLOOD album and controversies around Bite Me choreography, take the no. 7 and no.8 spots respectively. MONSTA X and TEEN TOP took the last two spots in the top 10 respectively.

Top 10 Leading Girl Groups

No.1 remains BLACKPINK, with 6,532,714 points despite the value falling 3 percent. On no. 2, we see Queencards (G)-IDLE with 4,506,615 brand value points, as the Queencard MV becomes the fastest K-pop music video to get 100 million views in 2023. On the third rank, we have HYBE’s NewJeans even after months of making a comeback with 4,462,729 brand value points. On the fourth rank we have aespa, as the group made significant changes in their concept. We witnessed a very different side of the group this comeback.

TWICE is on no.5 gaining a lot of attention for their ongoing READY TO BE concert tour. On no.6 we see viral queens FIFTY FIFTY whose song Cupid has been taking over the world. They are followed by IVE, LE SSERAFIM, Girls’ Generation, and Red Velvet taking the last four spots of the top ten rankings.

