BTS, BLACKPINK, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Hyung Sik: Here’s everyone we know attended Harry Styles’ Seoul concert

Global icon, singer Harry Styles began his long-running concert tour on 4 September 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it is scheduled to end on 22 July 2023 in Reggio Emilia, Italy. A celebration of his two albums ‘Fine Line’ and ‘Harry's House’, the tour began its Asian leg on March 11 with the first shows in Bangkok, Thailand, followed by concerts in the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Japan. The One Direction star arrived in South Korea for his one day show on March 20 and was welcomed by thousands in the audience at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. Being only one show in the country, Korean celebrities saw it as their perfect chance to head to the arena for a night full of fun and good music. Here’s a list of who all were spotted in the crowd.

Korean artists at Harry Styles’ concert

The first spottings include BTS members. V, Jungkook, RM and SUGA were seated beside each other having the time of their lives. While the others chose to stay hidden by their masks, V was enjoying himself to the fullest. Later on, he was seen hand in hand with fellow Wooga Squad member Park Hyung Sik, leaving the venue together. Fellow label mates of BTS, ENHYPEN members Sunghoon, Jay, Jake and Ni-Ki were easily spotted thanks to their charms.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Jennie were also seen taking their seats with the former sharing a backstage photo after the concert alongside the ‘Falling’ singer. The group’s members reportedly recommended good food place options to the British star. Actors and fellow ‘Reply 1988’ stars Lee Dong Hwi and Ryu Jun Yeol were also seen leaving the show after having a good time.

Soloists Mingi (Ren), Holland, SOMI and WOODZ were in the crowd singing along to the tracks, and so were MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung and PENTAGON’s Kino with member Shinwon. Super Junior’s Donghae and f(x)’s Luna shared photos from the venue with their Instagram audience.

If that was not enough, attendees recorded popular Korean artists’ songs such as BTS’ ‘Dynamite’, BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’, TWICE’s ‘Fancy’ and more, which were played at the show.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: King The Land: Girls’ Generation’s YoonA looks stunning in FIRST stills as hotelier