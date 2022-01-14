BTS, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha & more win BIG at The HallyuTalk Awards

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jan 14, 2022 10:53 PM IST  |  72.8K
   
The HallyuTalk Awards
The HallyuTalk Awards held its smashing ceremony on January 14, 2022 culminating the marvellous process of the celebration of the K-world with pomp!

What began as a journey of bringing together the Hallyu fans turned into an event full of revered dedication from the fans at the hands of a fierce battle like no other from their favourite superstars.

The first of its kind from HallyuTalk, Pinkvilla, the award ceremony conferred the rightful wins during the event with a 100 percent fan voted format.

A whopping 4.5 lac votes poured in for The HallyuTalk Awards.

A special gift awaits the K-Buff Contest winners who have posed the best interest of their favourite nominees as well as their own!

Our utmost gratitude to the ever-inspiring fan clubs who participated with all their love and support.

Check out all the Award winners and the Best Stans at The HallyuTalk Awards below.

