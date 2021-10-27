BTS, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, NCT 127 & more rule Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart

Launched in October of this year, the Billboard Hot Trending Song Chart for this week was released on October 27. Leading the game is super septet BTS with their latest release, English single ‘Permission to Dance’ that was crowned the number 1 spot. The group’s song ‘My Universe’ which is a collaboration with Coldplay came in at 4 and while ‘Butter’ ranked at No.7. BTS’ SUGA’s production, track ‘You’ with Japanese singer OMI also grabbed a spot at No.17.

Grabbing the No.2 and No.3 spots, BLACKPINK’s Lisa who recently made her solo debut was talked about the most through her songs ‘MONEY’ and ‘LALISA’ respectively.

Rookie group ENHYPEN’s new comeback and subsequently the lead track ‘Tamed-Dashed’ charted at No.5 while aespa’s ‘Savage rankaf at No.6.

It was NCT 127’s ‘Sticker’ that came in at No.9 while Stray Kids’ ‘Thunderous’ is still gaining a lot of attention alongside new releases landing them the 10th spot.

The Billboard Hot Trending Song Chart is a new addition to Billboard’s roster of happening music chartings that have been released for decades and have found themselves becoming one of the many factors showing the popularity of music in the world. Now coming up with a new way to point towards what’s hot, Billboard in collaboration with Twitter, will release the weekly update on the most talked about songs on the platform.

The real time ranking holds relevance to the fact that Twitter is one space where a lot of music conversation takes place and Billboard will now use that data to bring forth the chatter of the music world in the form of a chart.

The top 20 saw a massive influx of K-pop talk as, except for 4 positions, the rest were occupied by K-pop artists and their collaborations.

