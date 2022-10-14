BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN and more receive nominations for 2022 American Music Awards

The K-Pop section was newly established at the '2022 American Music Awards' (AMAs), which is considered one of the top three popular music awards in the United States. Last year, the global super K-pop group BTS received an award, and it seems to have acknowledged the influence of K-pop, which has risen in global status.

Favourite K-Pop Artist:

According to the list of nominees announced by AMAs on Twitter on October 13th, the organizers selected the 'Favorite K-Pop Artist' category, saying that there are a total of 6 new or reintroduced categories this year. announced that it has been newly added. The nominees for this category are BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and TWICE.

BTS at the AMAs:

In particular, BTS was nominated for the 'Favorite Pop Duo or Group' for 4 years in a row. They compete with Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Moneskin, and One Republic for this category. The first time BTS made a relationship with 'AMAs' was in 2017.They were the first Korean singers to perform at this awards ceremony and received awards every year, starting with the 'Favorite Social Artist' award in 2018. In particular, it became the first group in six years to be awarded in this category since last year's 'Artist of the Year' award, which is the main award, and One Direction, which was awarded for two consecutive years in 2014 and 2015.

These AMAs created a separate K-Pop award category for the first time in America's top three popular music awards, including the Grammy Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.Among the notable awards ceremonies other than the three major popular music awards, the US 'MTV Video Music Awards' (VMA) and the European version of the awards 'MTV EMA' have the 'Best K-Pop' category. This year's awards ceremony will be held on November 20.

