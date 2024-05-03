BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN and more UMG artists' music returns to TikTok after 3 months of royalty dispute

After a three-month dispute, Universal Music Group (UMG) and TikTok have reached a new licensing agreement, bringing back UMG's extensive music catalog to the platform including K-pop superstars like BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TWICE, and more. This agreement promises improved remuneration for artists, enhanced promotional opportunities, and strengthened protections.

BTS, BLACKPINK and more K-pop artists’ music returns to TikTok

After a three-month hiatus, the music of Universal Music Group (UMG) artists, including global sensations like BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TWICE, NewJeans, and more, is set to make a triumphant return to TikTok. The announcement comes following a new licensing agreement between UMG and TikTok, signaling the end of a royalty dispute that had kept millions of UMG's sound recordings and songs off the platform since February.

The feud arose towards the end of January when negotiations between Universal Music Group and TikTok stalled over issues of fair compensation for music usage, concerns regarding AI-generated content, and artist safety. As a result, not only UMG's catalog but also its publishing interests were removed from TikTok, impacting a vast array of artists from various genres.

However, with the new agreement in place, songs from numerous artists under Universal Music Group will gradually return to TikTok, offering artists and fans alike the opportunity to once again engage with their favorite tracks on the popular platform. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The deal promises improved remuneration for UMG and its artists, along with enhanced promotional and engagement opportunities. Additionally, TikTok plans to invest resources in developing artist-centric tools, including better data analytics and integration of ticketing capabilities.

In an open statement, both UMG and TikTok expressed their excitement about the renewed collaboration, emphasizing their commitment to driving value, discovery, and promotion for UMG's diverse roster of talent.

About the dispute between Universal Music Group and TikTok

Universal Music Group (UMG) and TikTok found themselves embroiled in a dispute earlier in January 2024, when the licensing negotiations between the two entities collapsed. UMG, home to artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, and BTS, among others issued a warning that its music might vanish from TikTok due to disagreements over licensing rates and concerns regarding AI-generated content and copyright infringement.

UMG also accused TikTok of offering insufficient compensation and failing to address crucial safety issues, prompting UMG to consider pulling its entire music catalog from the platform. Meanwhile, TikTok refuted UMG's claims, asserting that the label's actions prioritized greed over artists' interests and eventually the songs from all the artists under UMG were taken down.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS, Taylor Swift, Drake and more UMG artists' music likely to disappear from TikTok after licensing talks collapse