BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and more emerge as most-streamed K-pop artists across all audio streaming platforms

The list of the most-streamed K-pop artists is here. BTS, BLACKPINK SEVENTEEN, and more artists have made it to the most-streamed K-pop acts. The data included all the streams that the artists have accumulated so far over all the audio streaming platforms available. BTS was currently in the news about the group's contract renewal with BIGHIT MUSIC. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK made waves with their Born Pink World Tour which was successfully concluded in mid-September in Seoul.

BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, Stray Kids and SEVENTEEN named Top 5 most streamed K-pop artists

BTS has accumulated 65.6 billion streams in total since its debut in 2013. The Butter singer has managed to gather a huge fan following with their impressive and well-thought-out music and variety of content. Whereas BLACKPINK has accumulated 20 billion streams on all audio-streaming platforms. Their dance performance video for How You Like That has reached 1.5 billion views on YouTube. Next on the list is Stray Kids who have recently made their debut at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The group not only won the best K-pop award at the event but also performed their latest title track S-Class from the album 5-STAR. Stray Kids has a total of 12.2 billion streams on all streaming platforms combined. Another group in the most-streamed list is SEVENTEEN at 10.4 billion streams who are preparing for a comeback.

EXO, Red Velvet, TXT, NewJeans, and IU are also included in the most streamed K-pop acts list

Other than the Top 5 the list of most-streamed K-pop acts also includes EXO, Red Velvet, TXT, NewJeans, and IU. SM Entertainment labelmates EXO and Red Velvet have 7.2 billion and 6.8 billion streams respectively. Red Velvet is reported to make a November comeback after almost a year. Meanwhile Kai from EXO is undergoing his mandatory military service. TXT also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER has accumulated 6.8 billion streams. The group recently pre-released a new single Back For More for their upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. NewJeans have garnered 6.7 million streams from their discography whereas IU is the only K-pop soloist in the most-streamed list with 6.4 billion streams.

