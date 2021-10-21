BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE & more bag nominations for the 2021 MTV EMAs

On October 20, MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) revealed the contenders for this year’s ceremony. With the rise in the global popularity of K-pop and the influence of the artists from the Korean music industry, award teams have also had to pay much-needed attention to these superstars.

Every year more inclusion is expected of the award shows and this year’s MTV EMA seems to be of the same thought. Starting off with the Best K-pop category, groups BTS, MONSTA X, NCT 127 and TWICE were nominated alongside two BLACKPINK members, Lisa and Rosé, who have risen to the top as solo artists by releasing chart-topping music.

Coming in with one of the most looked forward to awards, BTS’ ARMY and BLACKPINK’s BLINKs will go head to head against Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift’s fandoms to win the Biggest Fans trophy. Notably, BTS has been the winner of this award for the last 3 years.

Another category that has seen BTS winning for 3 continuous years is the Best Group where the likes of Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix, Måneskin and Silk Sonic are fellow nominees.

Last but surely not least, BTS’ fourth nomination comes in with the Best Pop facing off against big names like Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix, Måneskin and Silk Sonic for the win.

2021 MTV Europe Music Awards are scheduled to be held on November 14 at 3 PM ET (November 15 at 12:30 AM IST).

Who do you think will win the Best K-pop award this time? Let us know below.