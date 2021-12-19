BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, TXT, Stray Kids & more battle it out for the Best Squad of 2021

The HallyuTalk Awards has revealed the most anticipated award! K-pop has unfurled its wings wider than any music genre this year. Taking over charts, records, trends, sales, accolades and most importantly our playlists, the growth of these artists has been commendable.

K-pop groups have always seen a larger-than-life fan following and the stans have only risen to the occasion in complete support of their favourite teams. These are the people that have made them smile wider than ever, help them overcome their fears, and make them roll on the floor, laughing in disbelief. Here’s another chance to shower your petals of love on them.

The nominations for The HallyuTalk Awards’ Best Squad of 2021 category are as below.

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

BLACKPINK

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Stray Kids

NCT

ENHYPEN

Red Velvet

MONSTA X

SHINee

ATEEZ

aespa

SF9

2AM

2PM

ITZY

THE BOYZ

Which group are you rooting for? Vote NOW!

Loading&hellip;

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.