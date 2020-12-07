BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT or Red Velvet; Which boy and girl K pop group's fashion statements left you stunned?

While this year did not give enough opportunities for K-pop groups to make style statements, as compared to the previous years, these groups have still managed to keep the style sheets updated. But which group's style blew you over? Vote and let us know.

K-pop groups were not just about music this year. These groups also caught the attention of the fashion police. One of the most talked-about groups, in terms of style, was BTS. The septet turned heads on and off-screen with casual, retro and fashion show-style outfits. A few members like V and Suga also came in the spotlight for gender-fluid fashion attires. However, BTS was not the only boy group to have challenged fashion stereotypes. TXT fans couldn't stop gushing when Yeonjun stepped out wearing a crop top.

If that wasn't enough to set social media on fire, TXT's fashion files this year featured Soobin in a biker jacket and Hueningkai's holster belt bag look. EXO also gave a run for our money with their wardrobe choices. Although a few members of the group have enlisted in the military, members like Chanyeol, Chen and Baekhyun presented some chic and stylish ensembles that kept everyone talking. GOT7 members presented a good blend of easily replicable clothes and stylish ensembles on stage outfits. Who could forget Jackson's 2020 Asia Artist Awards harness outfit?

It's not just the men who turned heads. K-pop girl groups also left us weak on our knees. BLACKPINK had us bowing down with their outfits from The Album MVs and promotional outfits. TWICE brightened up our timeline with pastel and formal outfits this year. MAMAMOO added a perfect blend of prints and solids to their style sheets. Red Velvet channelled their style in shades of black, white, red and yellow.

While we wanted our hands on every outfit worn by these groups, which group held your attention in term of fashion? Vote now and let us know!

ALSO READ: Itaewon Class, Hospital Playlist or Start Up; Which of these 2020 K Drama series' OST won you over?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×