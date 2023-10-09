BTS’ Blood Sweat & Tears completes 7 years of release, know about the song’s success

BTS released Blood Sweat & Tears on October 10, 2016. The song was recorded in Korean and Japanese. The Korean version of Blood Sweat & Tears was the lead single from BTS' second studio album Wings. The Japanese version was released in 2017 in the form of a single album including BTS' B-side tracks Spring Day and Not Today in Japanese. Blood Sweat & Tears is the first song that has led many fans to discover the K-pop group BTS.

피 땀 눈물 (Blood, Sweat & Tears) by BTS completes 7 years

Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS completes seven years and we are here to take a trip down memory lane and revisit that era when BTS has just started taking small steps towards global dominance. The lyrics for Blood Sweat & Tears deal with the pain that accompanies an addictive love. The official music video for the Korean version of Blood Sweat & Tears currently has 952 million views and 14 million likes. The music video is expected to cross 1 billion views because Blood Sweat & Tears deserves this achievement. Upon its release, BTS' Blood Sweat & Tears was nominated at the Mnet Asian Music Awards for Song of the Year. It was also included in Billboard's and GQ's Best K-pop songs list. Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS performed well on the music charts across South Korea, Japan, Canada, and the U.S.

The concept behind 피 땀 눈물 (Blood, Sweat & Tears) by BTS

The music video for the Korean version was directed by Yong Seok Choi. The concept is inspired by Hermann Hesse's novel Demian which is a coming-of-age genre released in 1919. The music video carries heavy symbolism throughout. BTS' RM shared, “The harder a temptation is to resist, the more you think about it and vacillate. That uncertainty is part of the process of growing. 'Blood Sweat & Tears' is a song that shows how one thinks, chooses, and grows.” BTS' SUGA also shared, “the song conveys an optimistic determination to use our wings to go far, even if we encounter temptations in life.”

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS, THE BEST earns silver certification in UK, marking their 12th album to achieve this milestone