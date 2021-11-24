BTS' 'Boy With Luv' becomes the first & fastest Korean Boy Group MV to achieve THIS remarkable feat

BTS’ 'Boy With Luv' music video has hit a new milestone for the group! On November 24 at approximately 10:30 am KST (7 am IST), the music video for 'Boy With Luv' surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube. This is BTS’ first music video to reach 1.4 billion views, setting a new record for Korean boy groups.

'Boy With Luv' was released on April 12, 2019, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), meaning that it took around two years and seven months to reach this milestone. The only other Korean music videos to have surpassed 1.4 billion views are PSY’s 'Gangnam Style' and 'Gentleman' and BLACKPINK’s 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' and 'Kill This Love.'

On the other hand, BTS has earned a nomination nod at this Recording Academy. The group’s smash hit summer bop 'Butter' has been nominated for 2022 Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, marking BTS’ second nomination in the category. Last year, BTS snagged their first-ever nomination for 'Dynamite.' BTS is up against fellow nominees - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga for 'I Get a Kick Out of You', Justin Bieber & benny blanco for 'Lonely', Coldplay for 'Higher Power', and Doja Cat featuring SZA for 'Kiss Me More'. BTS also announced Grammy Nominations for the Best Alternative Music Album category, which included Halsey who collaborated with BTS on 'Boy With Luv'. The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2022, in Los Angeles.

