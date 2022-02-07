BTS' ‘Boy With Luv’ is the first Korean track to reach THIS milestone in Spotify history

On February 6, BTS’ song ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring American singer Halsey, officially hit 800 million streams on the global music streaming platform, Spotify. The song is the lead single for BTS’ sixth mini album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’, released in April 2019. With this achievement, ‘Boy With Luv’ not only becomes BTS’ first Korean song to reach this mark, but also becomes the first-ever Korean song to cross 800 million streams on Spotify.

‘Boy With Luv’ also becomes BTS’ second song to reach this milestone, following the group’s hit song, ‘Dynamite’, released in 2020. This also makes BTS the only Korean act to have two songs crossing 800 million streams in Spotify history. Meanwhile, ‘Dynamite’ officially crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify in July 2021, making the group the first Korean act to reach this milestone. As of writing, the song currently stands at over 1.2 billion streams.

Serving as a parallel track to their 2014 song ‘Boy in Luv’, BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv’ was the most viewed online music video in 24 hours at the time of release, amassing over 74.6 million views within its first day of release. The song also held the record for the track with the most music show wins after the 2000s in South Korea, until its record of 21 wins was broken by BTS’ track, ‘Dynamite’.

Meanwhile, BTS’ YouTube channel ‘BANGTANTV’ has now crossed a total of 15 billion views as of February 7, with over 63.7 million subscribers as of present.

Congratulations to BTS!

