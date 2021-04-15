BTS' Boy With Luv hits 1.2 Billion views on YouTube; Fastest Korean boy group MV to achieve this feat

After DNA, this is BTS' second MV to achieve 1.2 Billion views on Youtube. Read on to find out.

We are two days away from BANG BANG CON 2021 and we already have good news to celebrate. BTS' Boy With Luv hits 1.2 Billion views on YouTube on April 15. This is BTS' second music video after DNA to hit 1.2 billion views making them the fastest Korean boy group to achieve this incredible feat.

BTS released Boy With Luv on April 15, 2019, which means it took approximately 2 years and 3 days for Boy With Luv to reach 1.2 Billion views on YouTube. It broke DNA's record that took approximately 3 years to achieve 1.2 Billion views. Currently, BTS is the only Korean boy group ever to hit the 1.2 billion mark on YouTube and Boy With Luv is also only the second Korean male group music video in history to achieve the feat at all. Boy With Luv is the lead title track of Map Of The Soul: Persona and marked the group's first-ever collab with Halsey.

Also, Film Out has become the first Japanese song to ever debut at Number one on Billboard‘s Digital Song Sales Chart, replacing BTS’ own song, Dynamite! This makes BTS the first act in history to chart songs in three languages (Korean, English, and Japanese) on the Billboard chart. Film Out will be included in BTS’s upcoming Japanese album BTS, The Best, which is due on June 16. Meanwhile, BANG BANG CON 2021 is all set to air on April 17 at 11:30 am IST. Congratulations to BTS!

