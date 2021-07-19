BTS' Boy With Luv hits 1.3 billion views YouTube views; Becomes fastest Korean boy group MV to achieve this

Boy With Luv is the group's second MV to achieve this incredible feat! Read on to find out.

"Oh my my my, oh my my my I've waited all my life...Oh my my my, oh my my my Looking for something right", this calls for a mega celebration indeed! On July 18, BTS' Boy With Luv hit 1.2 billion views on YouTube, making it their second music video to do so after DNA. Not just that, Boy With Luv, which marked BTS' first collaboration with Halsey, becomes the fastest Korean boy group MV to achieve this incredible feat.

Boy With Luv's official music video was released on April 12, 2019, at 6 pm KST, meaning that it took two years, three months and five days to reach this milestone moment! BTS' DNA took three years and nine months to break into the '1.3 billion YouTube views' club! The only other Korean music videos with over 1.3 billion views on YouTube are BLACKPINK’s 'Kill This Love' and 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' and PSY’s 'Gangnam Style' and 'Gentleman.' Congratulations to BTS and ARMY!

Meanwhile, will be joining the ‘Global Citizen Live’ 24-hour special alongside stalwarts like Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Alessia Cara, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and many others. The event, scheduled to air on September 24, will be broadcasted live through various channels in multiple cities across six continents.

