BTS’ Boy With Luv, Chungha’s Gotta Go, NCT Dream’s BOOM and more: Some iconic 2019 K-Pop songs

2019 had some amazing songs so let’s take a look at some of our favorite ones :-

The song features American singer Halsey has been described as a funk pop song about happiness and love. It serves as a parallel track to their earlier song Boy in Luv, released in 2014. The song describes how true strength and love come from finding joy in the smallest things in life. It simultaneously obtained the records of fastest-liked video and fastest-viewed video on YouTube, reaching 3 million likes in 2 hours and 74.6 million views within 24 hours of release, making it the most viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours after its release at the time, averaging about 860 views per second during that interval. It was also the fastest video to reach 100 million views on YouTube, doing so in approximately one day and 10 hours.

NCT Dream- BOOM

The EP title song Boom was described as a piece of urban Hip hop, featuring powerful verses - a bridge in the latter half of the song that features expressive back-to-back belts by Haechan and Renjun and leads into a warm-toned display by Jisung. The album became NCT Dream best selling album up till then, selling more than 300,000 units after a month of release. It also debut on Billboard World albums chart at #7 and NCT Dream was at #3 on Billboard Social 50 Chart.

Chungha- Gotta Go

The song moves Chungha into a more sultry place than her past singles with its vibrant flute sounds and squelching synths acting as a backdrop to her rich vocals. Chungha mentioned she had always wanted to do a concept like this. Though Gotta Go shows a new and different side of Chungha, it also marks her return to collaborating with Black Eyed Pilseung and Jeon Goon, the team behind her 2018 hit Roller Coaster. The song's Korean title literally translates to Already Midnight.

BLACKPINK- Kill This Love

Its lyrics have been described as a breakup anthem and the song itself has been described as a stomping, brassy electropop track with trap elements. The song contains blaring horns and martial percussion, with Rosé and Jisoo leading the impassioned pre-choruses about breaking up. The song ends with an imperial rallying cry to cut off the dead weight. Upon release, the music video broke the record for the most views within 24 hours, accumulating 56.7 million views and has, as of June 2022, accumulated more than 1.6 billion views on the platform. Commercially, the single reached the charts in 27 countries. It peaked at number two in South Korea and became the group's first top-50 hit in the United States and the United Kingdom, thus also becoming the highest-charting female K-pop song on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER- Run Away

Run Away is a synth-pop track with new wave vibes, featuring a satisfying rock-pop chorus. The song is about finding strength in sacred moments shared among friends, alluding to Platform 9¾. The video portrays them as high schoolers who are transported to a new world where they are allowed to embrace their magic and be themselves.

SuperM- Jopping

Jopping, a combination of words jumping and popping, is the lead track off SuperM’s self-titled debut EP. The song features heavy electro-pop influences with references to brit-pop sounds. The song uses cinematic-style horns and a groovy beat. A fusion of pop-rock, R&B, and hip-hop genres can be heard in the vocal and rap talents of each member.

MAMAMOO- HIP

HIP is a pop and dance-pop song with swing and hip hop influences, noted by an international media outlet as a powerful, anthemic melody and brassy take-down of the group's haters. The song features the group's four members singing and rapping over a strong and confident beat. The single was met with positive reception upon release and became a commercial success, peaking within the top ten in South Korea and becoming the group's first number-one hit on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. In November 2020, the song was certified platinum by the Korea Music & Content Association (KMCA) for surpassing 100 million streams, making it their second song to achieve the feat.

ATEEZ- Wonderland

Band members and rappers Hongjoong and Mingi co-wrote Wonderland. The song was upbeat, raw and embodied the sound of a band. Their amazing dance skills stood out in the music video, giving a beautiful performance.

(G)I-DLE- Lion

It was described as a song that has a strong drum and an impressive 808 bass sound, having lyrics that contain all the fighting, patience, and wounds to occupy and protect a throne by comparing the innate dignity and charisma of a queen to a lion, giving the song a beautiful and strong feeling while being dramatic, sober and cold. Though it did not chart high at the time of its release, it later became a sleeper hit in South Korea after gaining popularity on their stage concept of The Queen's Royal Welcome. It reached a peak at number five on the US World Digital Song Sales chart, giving (G)I-DLE their fifth top 10 hit.

Which is your favorite track? Let us know in the comments below.