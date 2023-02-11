BTS’ Boy With Luv feat. Halsey joins Spotify’s Billions Club as the track surpasses 1 billion streams

On February 10, Spotify announced that BTS’ Boy With Luv feat. Halsey becomes the first Korean language song that joined the Billions Club as the song passes 1 billion streams. It’s the third BTS song to join the Billions Club alongside Dynamite and Butter. The song took less than three years to reach the milestone.

BTS' repackaged album 'Love Yourself: Answer' released in August 2018, title song 'Idol' music video YouTube views surpassed 1.2 billion views around 5:50 pm on the 9th. . With this, 'Idol' became the 5th among BTS music videos to reach 1.2 billion views. Upon its release, ‘Idol’ gained popularity worldwide, ranking 11th on the US Billboard's main single chart "Hot 100" and 21st on the UK's "Official Singles Chart Top 100." As of December 2022, the song has exceeded 100 million cumulative plays from the Recording Industry Association of Japan and has been certified as 'Platinum'.

The 'Idol' music video is set in a colorful set borrowed from Euro-Asian architecture and traditional Korean styles. In particular, the graphic effect of subculture is added to the performance that combines Korean samulnori and mask dance, boasting sensuous visuals. The 'Idol' music video was released in the US in 2018, '2018 E! It also won 'Music Video of 2018' at the People's Choice Awards. On the other hand, BTS has a total of 39 music videos with views in billions, including 'IDOL', which has exceeded 1.2 billion views this time.

BTS on Billboard:

BTS' anthology album 'Proof' ranked 102nd, up 16 steps from the main album chart 'Billboard 200'. .With this, 'Proof' stayed on this chart for 34 consecutive weeks. BTS is also gaining popularity on various charts through individual activities. RM's first official solo album 'Indigo', released in December of last year, ranked 7th in 'World Album', 20th in 'Top Current Album', and 35th in 'Top Album Sales'. J-Hope's first official solo album, 'Jack In The Box', released in July of last year, re-entered the 'Vinyl Album' chart at number 4.

