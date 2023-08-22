BTS’ Boy with Luv surpasses 1.7 billion views becoming group's 2nd music video after Dynamite

BTS are known for breaking records through music and recently one of their hit songs, Boy with Luv has surpassed 1.7 billion views on Youtube becoming the group's second song to garner this achievement after Dynamite.

BTS’ are record breakers

On Monday, August 21, around 8 PM KST, BTS's music video for their 2019 popular track Boy with Luv, featuring Halsey, crossed the threshold of 1.7 billion views on YouTube. The song was originally unveiled on April 12, 2019, which translates to roughly four years, four months, and nine days to achieve this significant mark. The track is a part of BTS's mini album titled MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA, which made its debut in April 2019. This accomplishment places BTS alongside other K-pop hits in the 1.7 billion views club, including PSY’s Gangnam Style, BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love, and BTS's first song to achieve this, Dynamite. This achievement solidifies Boy with Luv as the fifth K-pop song to secure such an impressive view count milestone.

Boy with Luv’s other achievements

Boy with Luv stands as one of BTS's most renowned tracks. Following its initial release, the song swiftly captivated fans due to its lively funk-pop melody and infectious lyrics centered around themes of love and joy. Notably, the accompanying music video set a new record at that time for the most views within 24 hours for an online music video, amassing an impressive 74.6 million views on its debut day. The track was granted Platinum certification by the RIAA in June, underscoring its widespread popularity. Additionally, Boy with Luv held a notable achievement: it secured a record for the most wins on music shows in South Korea after the 2000s, totaling 21 victories. This record held firm until it was eventually surpassed by BTS's own hit, Dynamite.

On August 4th, Boy with Luv (feat. Halsey) achieved BTS's fourth BRIT gold certification, an honor bestowed upon tracks that have sold 400,000 units. This track marks BTS's inaugural Korean-language song to attain gold certification, and its fourth overall, joining the ranks of Dynamite, My Universe, and Butter. Notably, Boy with Luv also made an impressive debut on the Billboard Hot 100, entering at No. 8 and maintaining its position on the prominent singles chart for a consecutive span of eight weeks.

The song earned remarkable titles on the YouTube platform as well. Within the first day of release, Boy with Luv secured three distinctions by being the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group, all of which were recognized by the Guinness World Records.

On February 8, 2023, the track accomplished another milestone by surpassing 1 billion streams on the platform. This achievement marks Boy with Luv as the first Korean language song to achieve this feat. Notably, it becomes the third song from BTS to reach the impressive benchmark of 1 billion streams, following in the footsteps of Dynamite and Butter.

Watch the official music video here-

Congratulations to BTS!

