BTS breaks own Guinness World Record with 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards win

For the third year in a row, BTS has won the award for Favourite Music Group at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards! The 2022 edition of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica on April 9 (local time), and saw BTS winning their sixth overall trophy at the award show.

With their third win, BTS ties with Black Eyes Peas, One Direction, and Fifth Harmony to become three-time winners in the ‘Favourite Music Group’ category.

Additionally, BTS extends their own Guinness World Record for ‘the most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group’. At last year’s ceremony, BTS joined Fifth Harmony for this title, with both the groups tying at five wins each. This year, BTS breaks the tie as well as their own record, with the group’s sixth win.

As BTS is currently in Las Vegas for four nights of their sold-out ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concert, the group accepted the award through a pre-recorded speech. RM said, “Thank you, KCA and ARMY, for the Favorite Music Group award. We’re honoured and so grateful to receive the award.” Jimin continued, “This award is for you, ARMY. We are touched by your love and cheer.”

SUGA followed, saying, “We will never, ever stop trying our best, and we will show you great performances.” The youngest member of the group, Jungkook, added, “Thank you, KCA, for the award,” followed by V saying “We love you, ARMY.”

Watch BTS accepting their Guinness World Record-breaking win at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, below:

Congratulations to BTS!

