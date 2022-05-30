BTS breaks record for biggest Apple Music show of the year; #PurpleStarsandStories trends

BTS has broken a new record! On May 26, Apple Music announced that BTS will be launching their new, weekly series, called ‘BTS Radio: Past & Present’, on Apple Music 1. The limited series will see BTS revealing their journey to superstardom while reminiscing and taking a look back on their career, which is close to completing nine years.

The first episode aired on May 28, and on May 29 (local time/ 2:31 am on May 30, IST), Apple Music announced that the group had broken a new record with the same! The streaming service took to Twitter to announce that the first episode of the new limited series starring BTS had more listeners tuning in, as compared to any other show on the platform this year.

Apple Music wrote, “BTS ARMY, you did it! [BTS] broke the record for biggest show of the year with their debut episode of ‘BTS Radio’ on Apple Music 1.” Check out the Tweet, below:

‘BTS Radio: Past and Present’ is a three-part series, which will air its next two episodes on June 3 and June 10 at 6 am PDT (6:30 pm IST). The show features BTS hand-picking songs that carry special meanings for them personally from their discography, while sharing stories about what shaped them into the group that they are today.

RM shared about the show with Apple Music, saying, “We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world. Every episode is dedicated to you,” he continued, “and we wanted to share the BTS songs that help tell our story.”

Episode one saw BTS explaining their beginning through songs that inspired their sound and style of music. Episode two will see BTS picking some of ARMYs’ favourite songs, while episode three will revolve around how BTS became global music sensations.

Meanwhile, as BTS prepares to visit the White House to meet the President of the United States, Joe Biden, the group’s fans trended the hashtag #PurpleStarsandStories, sharing stories and positive wishes for BTS. Check out some of our favourite Tweets, below:

BTS’ upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’ drops on June 10, ahead of the group’s ninth debut anniversary on June 13.

