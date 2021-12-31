BTS bring 2021 to an end with 'Special International Award' at the 63rd 'Japan Record Awards'

On December 30, this year’s Japan Record Awards, an annual music awards ceremony widely considered to be the Japanese equivalent to the Grammy Awards aired live on TBS. For the second consecutive year, BTS won the Special International Music Award.

Although BTS members were unable to attend the ceremony in person as they did last year, they expressed their gratitude in a pre-recorded acceptance speech stating that they are truly grateful to receive this precious award again and are happy that many people who listened to their songs this year as well. Also, BTS could not perform at the ceremony, the awards ceremony instead aired footage of the group’s performance of 'Butter' from their recent 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' online concert.

Meanwhile, the 'Dynamite' choreography version MV hit 200 million views on YouTube. The video was released on September 26, 2020, meaning that it took about one year, three months, and four days to reach the milestone. 'Dynamite' (Choreography Ver.) is now BTS’ 25th full group music video to amass over 200 million views. Congratulations to BTS!

