BTS' Bring The Soul: The Movie to drop on OTT: Release date, where to watch, available regions, and more

BTS’ Bring The Soul is finally hitting screens as the documentary is set to release on the OTT platform Netflix starting September 10th. The documentary will initially be released in some countries. Find out more below.

BTS’ Bring The Soul: The Movie release

Bring The Soul: The Movie is said to be released in Latin America on September 10th initially. Details about a possible release in India have not been confirmed as of now, but there might soon be an update after the initial release of BTS’ Bring The Soul documentary.

What is the BTS documentary Bring The Soul: The Movie about?

BTS released this documentary on August 7, 2019, worldwide in theaters. A docu-series was later released on August 27, 2019, based on the movie. The documentary offers a glimpse into the boy group’s life, journey, and behind-the-scenes moments of the Love Yourself tour. It begins by following the final concert of their European tour, on a rooftop in Paris. The members recount their experiences and share stories of encountering a whole new world by performing in new cities and in front of massive crowds of fans.

This documentary provides an intimate insight into their world, not as celebrities, but as seven boys experiencing something so immense and exciting. We get to witness them being themselves while sharing food and stories. The film was released in over 110 countries, making it the widest-ever event cinema debut in history.



Check out the official trailer here-

List of BTS’ documentaries

1. Burn the Stage

Burn the Stage is the first on the list. Released on March 28, 2018, this docu-series features eight episodes of the documentary team following BTS on their 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III (Final Chapter): The Wings Tour. We see each member’s interview where they talk about life, music, and their passion.

In November 2018, a movie with the same name was released. It was an adaptation that featured the idols revealing the story behind their musical journey in depth. We see interviews and fresh videos from their Wings tour.

2. Break The Silence

Break the Silence is also divided into two parts. The docu-series, with a total of six episodes, was released in May 2020. It followed BTS from 'Love Yourself' to 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' on their 351-day journey. It provides a glimpse into their phenomenal concerts and how everything unfolded.

The movie was delayed due to the pandemic and was later released in theaters in September 2020. The movie added depth to their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour, which was launched in 2019, with additional snippets giving fans a chance for a closer look into their behind-the-scenes.

3. BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas

A BTS concert film and also the band's last documentary on the list, BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas captures their moments as the film was released after the announcement of their hiatus, following their mandatory military service, the release of their anthological album Proof, and their free concert in Busan, all rolled into one. This concert film features their performances as well as interactions with the audience, making it a fun yet emotional watch.

4. j-hope IN THE BOX

The agency's first solo documentary release was J-Hope's J-Hope in the Box. The documentary was released in February and is available for streaming on Disney+ in India. It also received a theatrical release on June 17 in India, along with SUGA's documentary SUGA: Road to D-Day. J-Hope's documentary features the idol's daily life for 200 days, from the production of Jack In The Box and the listening party to his preparation and appearance on the stage of Lollapalooza, a thorough insight into his life.

5. SUGA: Road to D-DAY

SUGA also released his solo documentary, SUGA: Road to D-DAY, which provided insights into his solo album D-DAY. The documentary showcased how he communicated with artists from around the world for creative collaborations and detailed his journey of becoming a soloist.

Catch the official trailers here-

