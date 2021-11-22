‘BTS BTS BTS’ trends as chants thunder through the 2021 AMAs Red Carpet; PICS inside

The Kings have entered the chat. Making their way through resounding chants of ‘BTS’, the seven boys of the South Korean multi stars were in attendance for the 2021 American Music Awards that will soon commence from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 21, at 8:00 PM EST (November 22 6:30 AM IST).

Dazzling in glamour from head to toe, the fits for the boys screamed attention. And the crowd delivered, chanting the name of the boy group, making a resounding thunder with their calls for they who are back to the scene after almost 2 years. What caught our attention were the new hair colours of the members. RM shone with his slicked-back blonde hair while SUGA’s brown took us back to the 90s. Jimin went for silver highlights while J-Hope was snapped in a new do. Check out the debonair looking boys below.

Talking about their three nominations of Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Duo/Group and Favourite Pop Song for ‘Butter’, BTS leader RM said, “It took 2 years, now we come full circle. It feels really strange to hear the noise and it feels more special today because we’re nominated for the Artist of the Year category.”

Talking about their performance of ‘Butter’, Jin called it ‘very nice’ while J-Hope mentioned how it “will be one for the books”.

As to how their other performance for ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay came about RM took charge with, “The whole process was organic. Chris (Martin from Coldplay) expressed the song as a gift for us so he came up to Seoul to record together with us and so all process was really natural.” V took over, “The collaboration process itself was very fun and relaxed.”

To be back with a 4-day sold-out concert, BTS’ expertise on fans knows no bounds. Jungkook ringed in with how they “missed the air”. RM added how the group was nervous and couldn’t describe the feeling.

The seven boys closed in with an ever-so-sweet message for the fans, “We miss you. We love you. We Purple You.”

