BTS’ Butter achieves its second win on Inkigayo; Releases a cool Special Performance video

Everyone knows that when BTS releases something, it automatically will sit at the throne for quite some time. With their second all-English single, ‘Butter’, the world superstars have broken five Guinness World Records, YouTube and Spotify records, topped multiple charts and so much more, all in the span of just nine days since its release.

This week’s episode of ‘Inkigayo’ has been as entertaining as the previous ones. In what can hardly be called a surprise, BTS claimed the top spot with ‘Butter’. With cumulative points of 7161, it was easily one of the best numbers on the show. Competing against Butter was ‘Dun Dun Dance’ by Oh My Girl and ‘Next Level’ by aespa. In the second place, with a close 6727 points, went to the spectacularly-dynamic ‘Dun Dun Dance’ and finishing out the top 3 with a respectable score, was aespa’s ‘Next Level’, with a total of 5883 points.

Other performers for the week included: AQUINAS, TO1, E’LAST U, WSJN THE BLACK, ONEUS, NCT DREAM, EVERGLOW, Bling Bling, Park Seo Jin, woo!ah!, GWSN, PIXY, Rocket Punch, HOT ISSUE, ENHYPEN, and fromis_9.

Meanwhile, BTS recently dropped another performance video of Butter. This time, the members dance around in what seems like HYBE’s new building’s dance room. The white aesthetic with top-to-bottom window panes and the vast space shows how far BTS have truly come. All the members are dressed casually and offer a fun, soft dance performance for the single.

Check out the video below:

