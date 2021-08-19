BTS’ ‘Butter’ achieves THIS unbelievable feat as an album; Find out

Nothing out of the ordinary as it’s just another day in the life of BTS who continue to rule the world. BTS’ ‘Butter’ was first released as a standalone single on May 21 and then as a CD single on July 9 along with the song ‘Permission to Dance’. While it may count as only a single in the US and UK, it is considered as an album in South Korea.

A CD single is a music CD usually in the form of a disc with 2 or more songs on it. This allowed BTS to add their songs ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’ along with their instrumental versions to the CD. According to a Forbes report on August 17, data reveals that ‘Butter’ has outsold the next 100 best selling albums in South Korea combined! While this is an outstanding feat in and of itself, the numbers will shock you further as more than 2.4 million copies of the album were sold in July alone.

Gaon Music Chart lists the monthly evaluation of the best selling albums each month, and once their data for July was revealed it came as no surprise that BTS topped the list. However, the rest of the 99 albums, all combined, on the chart were around half a million away from BTS’ numbers, yet again proving their popularity in the country.

BTS’ ‘Butter’ also broke multiple other records on its release including the most number of views in 24 hours for a music video on YouTube by having 108.2 million of its own.

Congratulations, BTS!

