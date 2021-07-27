BTS' Butter back at number 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100; Group makes history

'Smooth like Butter' indeed! In a classic, BTS versus BTS, 'Butter' claimed the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart yet again, taking the baton from the group's 'wild-west' themed dance song 'Permission To Dance'. Last week, the global septet made history by replacing themselves at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, when 'Permission To Dance' dethroned Butter from its successful seven-week run!

As of now, 'Butter' has conquered the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight weeks and is now tied with Olivia Rodrigo‘s 'Drivers License' for the longest-running number-one song of 2021 so far. Billboard also reported that BTS is now the first act to replace itself at number one spot with a new leader and then send the previous number one back to the top with no other acts holding the top spot in between! Now, that's some record!

You can check out BTS' celebratory tweet below:

Meanwhile, BBC Radio 1 officially announced that BTS would be making their 'Radio 1 Live Lounge' debut. The group will be appearing on the famous U.K. radio segment on July 27 at noon BST (4:30 PM IST). That's not all, following their appearance on 'Live Lounge,' the septet will also be starring in their first BBC One TV special on July 28! The special show is titled 'BTS @ Radio 1' and will be hosted by BBC's Adele Roberts for an exclusive interview. 'BTS @ Radio 1' will air on July 28 at 10:35 PM BST (3:05 AM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Mic Drop becomes their fourth MV to reach 1 Billion views on YouTube

Do you still stream Butter? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.