BTS’ ‘Butter’ becomes first song to achieve THIS milestone on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart

Billboard’s Hot Trendings Songs chart for the week of February 26 is here, and BTS has dominated the chart for this week! BTS’ track ‘Butter’ ranks at number 1 with 4 million Twitter mentions. With this, the GRAMMY-nominated song becomes the first title to spend 10 weeks at number one on Billboard’s Hot Trendings Songs chart.

Powered by Twitter, this chart tracks music-related trends and conversations in real-time on the platform, and highlights buzz around music to determine the most talked-about tracks of the week. Alongside ‘Butter’, BTS’ other 2021 track ‘Permission To Dance’ also ranks in the top 10, coming in at number 8 on the list. Additionally, ‘Stay Alive’, sung by BTS’ Jungkook and produced by fellow member SUGA as an OST for the group’s Webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ ranks at number 2 for this week.

BTS’ Jin ranks at number 3 with his song ‘Yours’, released as an OST for the K-drama ‘Jirisan’, rounding out the top three ranks of the chart with BTS and the group’s members. Jin’s special birthday release ‘Super Tuna’ ranks at number 5, making it the fourth song in the top 5 of the chart by BTS or a BTS member.

Additionally, BTS’ V’s song ‘Christmas Tree’, released as an OST for the series ‘Our Beloved Summer’ comes in at number 10 on this week’s Hot Trending Songs chart, becoming the sixth song by BTS or one of the group’s members in the Top 10. Meanwhile, on February 23 at about 9.30 KST (6 am IST), BTS’ music video for ‘Butter’ crossed 700 million views on YouTube, becoming their 10th music video to do so.

Congratulations to BTS!

