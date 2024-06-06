BTS’ Butter clocks 3 years of debuting on Billboard Hot 100, becoming longest-running K-pop song to top chart in 2021

BTS’ all-English song Butter soared high on global music charts upon its release in 2021. The track furthered their popularity in the international music scene while expanding their influence. In 2021, on this day, the track scripted Billboard history with its impressive debut at No.1.

BTS' Butter celebrates 3 years of topping Billboard Hot 100 for 10 consecutive weeks in 2021

On June 6, 2021, Butter, an all-English track by K-pop megastar BTS debuted at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100. That year, it set a new record, as the only K-pop song to stay strong at the top for 10 consecutive weeks.

With this, it also became the second song released in 2021 to achieve the feat alongside English singer Adele’s Easy On Me.

However, Butter’s achievements don’t stop here, as it is the first-ever and only K-pop song that has topped the prestigious music chart for 10 consecutive weeks.

More about BTS' Billboard achivements

Meanwhile, With this song’s impressive milestones, BTS became the only K-pop group to have the longest stay on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, the group now claims three out of five longest-running songs by K-pop artists on the chart.

BTS’ 2020 smash-hit English track Dynamite became the longest-running K-pop track on Billboard Hot 100 with 32 weeks on the chart, surpassing PSY’s Gangnam Style which charted for 31 weeks.

Butter became the group’s second longest-running song maintaining its stronghold for 20 weeks.

Lastly, BTS’ My Universe first tied with PSY’s Gentleman, and then surpassed becoming the group’s third and overall the fourth longest-running K-pop track on Billboard Hot 100.

Let’s commemorate this special day with a revisit to BTS’ Butter’s Music video:

More about BTS' 2021 hit Butter

Butter was released as a CD single on May 21, 2021, alongside another stand-alone Permission to Dance. This all-English song quickly became a global fan favorite with its catchy chorus, groovy dance steps, and easy-to-sing lyrics.

The success of Butter follows BTS' previously released English track Dynamite. The infectious song is as smooth as it sounds and the lyrics literally talk about the boys being so charming that nobody can resist falling in love with them and fans agree.

In this song, they also subtly tribute to Michael Jackson’s 1988 hit Smooth Criminal and Usher’s 2001 track U Got It Bad.

