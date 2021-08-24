BTS' 'Butter' continues its reign on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 13th week tying the group’s own record

BTS’ 'Butter' has now ranked within the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 for 13 weeks! Butter ranked at the number 8 spot, one place below last week‘s ranking at number 7. The summer song has ranked within the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart for 13 consecutive weeks, ever since it debuted at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in June.

The smash-hit summer bop peaked at the number 1 spot for 9 non-consecutive weeks, replaced by BTS' wild-west themed dance bop 'Permission To Dance'. Not just that, 'Butter' also topped the Digital Song Sales chart for the 12th week this week. 'Butter' is now tied with 'Dynamite' for the song with the longest record in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a Korean act!

Meanwhile, the organising committee of The Fact Music Awards (TMA) confirmed that BTS will join this year’s ceremony to be held on October 2. The ceremony is planned to take place online after taking into consideration the concerns related to the Covid 19. BTS' labelmates SEVENTEEN have also confirmed their attendance. Congratulations to BTS!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY says that BTS’ RM is the ‘first person to reflect her inner voice

ARMY, are you still streaming 'Butter'? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.