BTS' Butter dominates the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second consecutive week; ARMY trend #BTSPavedTheWay

BTS’ new single Butter extends its record at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart! Read on to find out.

Know that I got that heat/ Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap/ Side step, right-left, to my beat/ Get it, let it roll, well, it seems BTS members have taken the lyrics to their own song rather seriously as they dominate the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for a second consecutive week. Last week, Butter made its official debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this month and is the septet's fourth song.

On June 7, Billboard announced that Butter had topped the Hot 100, for the second week in a row! Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States is a widely recognised barometer of a song and artist's success! The song, which was released on May 21, debuted at No. 1 last week on June 1, making Billboard history! This is BTS’ first song after Dynamite to top the chart for multiple weeks in a row. Dynamite topped the Hot 100 for three weeks in total, with two of these weeks occurring on its debut in September 2020. It briefly dropped in the third week before picking momentum again.

Meanwhile, BTS took to Twitter to thank ARMY for the stupendous record and said they were proud that they 'Got ARMY behind us'! ARMY reciprocated the praise by trending 'BTS paved the way'! BTS members are gearing up for their anniversary aka Festa celebrations! HYBE released some amazing and nostalgic group pictures to commemorate this happy occasion, doubling fans' happiness!

You can check out HYBE's tweet below:

You can check out BTS PHOTO COLLECTION:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS' Butter makes Billboard history, debuts at number 1 on Hot 100 chart

ARMY, Are you streaming Butter? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×