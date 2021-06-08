  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS' Butter dominates the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second consecutive week; ARMY trend #BTSPavedTheWay

BTS’ new single Butter extends its record at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart! Read on to find out.
4432 reads Mumbai
BTS members flaunting the concept of Butter BTS members flaunting the concept of Butter (Pic credit - HYBE)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Know that I got that heat/ Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap/ Side step, right-left, to my beat/ Get it, let it roll, well, it seems BTS members have taken the lyrics to their own song rather seriously as they dominate the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for a second consecutive week. Last week, Butter made its official debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this month and is the septet's fourth song. 

On June 7, Billboard announced that Butter had topped the Hot 100, for the second week in a row! Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States is a widely recognised barometer of a song and artist's success! The song, which was released on May 21, debuted at No. 1 last week on June 1, making Billboard history! This is BTS’ first song after Dynamite to top the chart for multiple weeks in a row. Dynamite topped the Hot 100 for three weeks in total, with two of these weeks occurring on its debut in September 2020. It briefly dropped in the third week before picking momentum again. 

Meanwhile, BTS took to Twitter to thank ARMY for the stupendous record and said they were proud that they 'Got ARMY behind us'! ARMY reciprocated the praise by trending 'BTS paved the way'! BTS members are gearing up for their anniversary aka Festa celebrations! HYBE released some amazing and nostalgic group pictures to commemorate this happy occasion, doubling fans' happiness! 

You can check out HYBE's tweet below:

You can check out BTS PHOTO COLLECTION: 

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS' Butter makes Billboard history, debuts at number 1 on Hot 100 chart

ARMY, Are you streaming Butter? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :HYBE,Billboard

You may like these
BTS fanboys over Usher's viral Butter challenge TikTok video; ARMY are hoping for a collab
Which BTS member's line is it anyway?
BTS' Life Goes On Re Enters World Digital Song Sales Chart as BE Tops Billboard’s World Albums Chart
BTS' Butter makes Billboard history, debuts at number 1 on Hot 100 chart
Dear Oppa: Indian fan details how BTS gave her life a new direction; Thanks them for teaching her self love
BTS made a special appearance at the FRIENDS: The Reunion party and ARMY can't stop gushing over them