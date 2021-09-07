BTS’ ‘Butter’ enthroned 2021 Song of The Summer as it returns to No.1 on the Billboard Hot100 chart

BTS’ ‘Butter’ is breaking records and it does not seem to stop anytime soon. The hit single has once again ascended to the top of the Billboard Hot100 chart following the release of a remix version featuring popular American rapper Megan Thee Stallion on August 27. This is the song’s 10th week at the top spot since its release on May 21.

On September 7, at around 11 PM KST (7:30 PM IST), the latest update for the Billboard Hot100 chart was shared by the Billboard social media account. Dated September 11, the chart displayed BTS’ ‘Butter’ returning to its deserving place at the top, rising 6 spots as it was on No.7 just last week. The song also finished on top of the ‘Songs of The Summer’ chart, crowning itself as the winner. Check out the tweets below.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Sept. 11, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 7, 2021

However, fans also noted that American female rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s name was missing from the credits and only BTS’ name was seen on the chart. In a move showing the love for the rapper who collaborated with the South Korean group, fans trended ‘Megan’, urging everyone to buy the remix in order to have her name right beside the boys on the chart next week. Check out BIGHIT MUSIC’s tweet congratulating the group as well as Megan Thee Stallion.

Congratulations, @bts_bighit @bts_twt ! Topping the HOT 100 chart with #BTS_Butter featuring Megan Thee Stallion! Thank you for your continued support and love #BTSARMY!#방탄소년단 의 음악에 보내주시는 지속적인 관심과 사랑에 진심으로 감사드립니다! #ThankYouARMY https://t.co/V10jmpAc8i — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) September 7, 2021

Congratulations BTS and Megan Thee Stallion!

