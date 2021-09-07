BTS’ ‘Butter’ enthroned 2021 Song of The Summer as it returns to No.1 on the Billboard Hot100 chart

BTS concept photo : courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC and Megan Thee Stallion : courtesy of Getty Images
BTS’ ‘Butter’ is breaking records and it does not seem to stop anytime soon. The hit single has once again ascended to the top of the Billboard Hot100 chart following the release of a remix version featuring popular American rapper Megan Thee Stallion on August 27. This is the song’s 10th week at the top spot since its release on May 21. 

 

On September 7, at around 11 PM KST (7:30 PM IST), the latest update for the Billboard Hot100 chart was shared by the Billboard social media account. Dated September 11, the chart displayed BTS’ ‘Butter’ returning to its deserving place at the top, rising 6 spots as it was on No.7 just last week. The song also finished on top of the ‘Songs of The Summer’ chart, crowning itself as the winner. Check out the tweets below.

 

 

However, fans also noted that American female rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s name was missing from the credits and only BTS’ name was seen on the chart. In a move showing the love for the rapper who collaborated with the South Korean group, fans trended ‘Megan’, urging everyone to buy the remix in order to have her name right beside the boys on the chart next week. Check out BIGHIT MUSIC’s tweet congratulating the group as well as Megan Thee Stallion.

 

 

Congratulations BTS and Megan Thee Stallion!

 

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC


