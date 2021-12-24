BTS’ Butter, LISA’s LALISA, aespa’s Next Level & more: What is your Jam of the Year?
A year of overwhelmingly amazing music has come to an end and it's time to choose your favourite. From disco to bubblegum pop to hints of rock, the K-pop music industry was alive with eccentric songs all year round.
There was no week that was left unattended without the release of genre-spanning music that managed to melt our ears and liven up our days. Here are the nominations for The HallyuTalk Awards’ ‘Best Jam of the Year’.
- Everything felt smooth like ‘Butter’ after BTS released the chart topping song this summer.
- LISA’s solo debut with LALISA came as an electrifying addition to the world of music.
- ‘FEVER’ from ENHYPEN saw viral fame because of its infectious tune and sensual moves.
- SOMI’s ‘Dumb Dumb’ was unique in more ways than one and everyone trying out the choreography in large numbers.
- aespa was on the ‘Next Level’ with their song that infiltrated all our playlists very quickly.
- You had to try Weeekly’s ‘After School’ dance challenge that made cliques pull out their teenage outfits
- ROSÉ conquered our minds and hearts with ‘On The Ground’ that did not leave the biggest charts anytime soon.
- Taking everyone in ‘The Feels’, TWICE released their first English single this year and took the world by storm.
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’ became a teen anthem soon after its release and found popularity like no other.
Which song did you like the most? VOTE NOW!
Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.
Credits: Pinkvilla
