BTS’ Butter, LISA’s LALISA, aespa’s Next Level & more: What is your Jam of the Year?

A year of overwhelmingly amazing music has come to an end and it's time to choose your favourite. From disco to bubblegum pop to hints of rock, the K-pop music industry was alive with eccentric songs all year round.

There was no week that was left unattended without the release of genre-spanning music that managed to melt our ears and liven up our days. Here are the nominations for The HallyuTalk Awards’ ‘Best Jam of the Year’.

Everything felt smooth like ‘Butter’ after BTS released the chart topping song this summer.

LISA’s solo debut with LALISA came as an electrifying addition to the world of music.

‘FEVER’ from ENHYPEN saw viral fame because of its infectious tune and sensual moves.

SOMI’s ‘Dumb Dumb’ was unique in more ways than one and everyone trying out the choreography in large numbers.

aespa was on the ‘Next Level’ with their song that infiltrated all our playlists very quickly.

You had to try Weeekly’s ‘After School’ dance challenge that made cliques pull out their teenage outfits

ROSÉ conquered our minds and hearts with ‘On The Ground’ that did not leave the biggest charts anytime soon.

Taking everyone in ‘The Feels’, TWICE released their first English single this year and took the world by storm.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’ became a teen anthem soon after its release and found popularity like no other.

Which song did you like the most? VOTE NOW!

Loading&hellip;

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.