BTS’ ‘Butter’ & Lisa’s ‘LALISA’ become only two songs to hit THIS mark on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart

Billboard’s Hot Trendings Songs chart dated March 12 is here, and with the latest chart update, BTS’ ‘Butter’ and Lisa’s ‘LALISA’ have now become the first two songs to have spent a total of 20 weeks each on the chart. This also means that these two songs are the only ones to have spent every week on the chart so far, ever since its launch on October 30, 2021.

BTS’ ‘Butter’ also extends its record for the longest running number 1 hit on the chart, in its 12th week. In the tracking week of February 25 to March 3, ‘Butter’ recorded 3.9 million Twitter mentions, securing its position at rank 1 for this week as well.

In the chart dated March 12, the top 5 positions have not changed since the past week, including 4 K-pop songs: BTS’ ‘Butter’ (rank 1), TREASURE’s ‘Jikjin’ (rank 2), ‘BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Stay Alive’ (rank 3), and BTS’ Jin’s ‘Yours’ (rank 5). Meanwhile, BTS’ Jin’s ‘Super Tuna’ follows at rank 6, and GOT7’s BamBam’s ‘Slow Mo’ rises up to rank 9.

BamBam’s track ‘Who Are You’ featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi maintains its position at rank 11, followed by BTS’ V also maintaining his rank at number 12 with ‘Christmas Tree’. BTS’ Permission To Dance’ (rank 13), TREASURE’s ‘U’ (rank 15), Taeyeon’s ‘INVU’ (rank 16), Lisa’s ‘LALISA’ (rank 17), BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ (rank 18), ENHYPEN’s ‘Polaroid Love’ (rank 19), and NMIXX’s ‘O.O’ (rank 20) make up the rest of the K-pop songs in the list.

With this, out of the total 20 tracks on the chart, 15 are K-pop songs, with 7 of those being either by BTS, or the group’s members. Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart is powered by Twitter to track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time on the platform, and highlights buzz around music to determine the most talked-about tracks of the week.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook’s family dog passes away; ‘Gureum’ trends on Twitter as ARMY offers condolences