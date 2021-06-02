BTS' Butter makes Billboard history, debuts at number 1 on Hot 100 chart

BTS’ Butter has made a historic debut on the Billboard charts! Read on to find out.

What a 'smooth like butter' welcome into June aka BTS' Birthday month! On June 1, the music video for Dynamite reached 1.1 billion views on YouTube. Dynamite released on August 21, 2020, during the peak of the pandemic and today, after almost nine months, Dynamite achieved this incredible feat. It is also now the fastest Korean group music video to hit the milestone.

Now to double our celebrations, we have another exciting news. On June 1, Billboard officially announced that BTS’s latest synth-pop English single 'Butter' debuted at the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100. Butter is now BTS’s fourth song to top the Hot 100, following the pop-disco smash hit, Dynamite, Savage Love feat Jason Derulo and their Korean track, Life Goes On. The group beat out Olivia Rodrigo’s two singles, “good 4 u” and “deja vu,” as well as Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” and Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” which rounded out the Hot 100 top five. This is a major accomplishment for the K-pop act as this is their 4th time to reach number 1 on this music chart in less than a year! BTS released the smooth MV for Butter on May 21 at 9:30 am IST and the Hotter remix version, a week later on May 28! Butter's official MV currently stands at 282,948,730 views on YouTube.

BTS and ARMY were of course over the moon with this amazing success. 'Congratulations Kings' 'What Yoongi Wants' and 'BTS Paved The Way' took over Twitter trends. BTS thanked ARMY in the most endearing way possible. Taehyung dropped a snippet of him showing off his muscular arm in the making video of Butter as a way to thank fans for this amazing gift. He deleted it a couple of minutes later, underestimating ARMY's genius, who had already recorded the video! Joon posted a video with a stray cat with the caption 'V's tweet was like #mood'. Of course, the septet treated their beloved ARMY to an adorable OT7 selca too.

This edited video of Taehyung achieved 1,3M views in less than 11 hours. He literally broke the internet.

