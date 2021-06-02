BTS’ Butter makes history on Amazon Music; Is available in immersive 3D Audio exclusively on the platform

The global superstar septet have broken yet another record with their all-English single ‘Butter’. Read on to find out more about it!

When the clock struck May 21, 2021, almost everyone familiar with the K-Pop industry knew that for a few weeks (even months), there will only be one group making headlines everyday - BTS. The superstar boy band’s second English single offers a bit of a retro pop style with a Hollywood touch and has easily become the ultimate summer bop. As it broke records and made history left, right and center, it did the same with Amazon Music, one of the global music streaming giants.

Amazon Music has revealed that BTS’ ‘Butter’ has now made a new record and a historical one at that! ‘Butter’ received the highest number of first-week streams globally, surpassing the previous record held by ‘Dynamite’! It is also commendable how the streams were actually double, compared to their first English single. It just goes on to show the power of their fandom, ARMY, who relentlessly make sure BTS deserve all the right things!

With a plethora of ARMY streaming ‘Butter’, Amazon Music also has another great thing in store! Fans can find an immersive 3D Audio experience while listening to ‘Butter’, only on Amazon Music HD. Other than this, they also have a range of BTS playlists that will suit any type of ARMY, whether old or new. Their K-Pop Now Playlist features BTS’ ‘Butter’ among other songs, while Best of BTS Playlist includes the septet’s most iconic songs throughout their entire discography!

BTS continues to reign not only over fans’ hearts and music shows, but also global giant streaming platforms such as Amazon Music too. Head on over to the platform and make ‘Butter’ chart again!

For more updates of the Korean entertainment industry, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Share your comment ×