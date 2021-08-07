BTS' 'Butter' music video smashes THIS milestone on YouTube

Smooth like Butter indeed! On August 7 at approximately 5:45 am IST, BTS’ smash-hit summer bop Butter's official music video soared past 500 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s 11th music video to do so after 'DNA,' 'Fire,' 'Fake Love,' 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),' 'IDOL,' 'Dope,' 'Boy With Luv,' 'Blood Sweat & Tears,' 'Save Me' and 'Dynamite.'

BTS released 'Butter' on May 21 at 9:30 am IST, meaning that it took the song just over 77 days to achieve this milestone. BTS' smash-hit summer bop, is already a Billboard favourite, reigning on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a noteworthy ninth week! The boys have topped the charts for 10 weeks now, including ‘Permission to Dance' debuting at the number 1 spot after its release.

'Butter' has been a hot favourite amongst fans ever since its release, achieving several accolades and breaking several YouTube records as well. The music video first reached 108.2 million views within 24 hours, and broke the YouTube record as the 'most viewed music video in 24 hours'. Butter's music video is full of eye-catching visuals, including the famous elevator dance break! The upbeat, summery track instantly captivates listeners with its intro bassline and refreshing synth sound. Congratulations to BTS!

