BTS’ ‘Butter’ once again makes history on Billboard Hot100 charts

BTS adds another milestone into their never-ending list of achievements! On August 30, Billboard revealed the top 10 rankings on their Billboard Hot100 chart and fans are fully content to see BTS’ record-breaking English single ‘Butter’ going strong on number seven.

With 'Butter’s fourteenth consecutive week in the top 10 of the charts, the song dethroned BTS' `Dynamite’ to become the longest-running Top-10 song on the Billboard Hot100 chart by a Korean act.

Along with charting on No.7 on the Hot 100 list, ‘Butter’ also charted on No.9 on ‘Billboard Global Excluding United States’ along with BTS’ ‘Permission To Dance’ on No.8.

The song debuted on number one on the charts immediately after its release in May and became the longest-running song of 2021 on No.1 on the ‘Billboard Hot 100 Charts’ leaving behind Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’ by spending nine consecutive weeks on the top. It also holds the record of the longest number one streak held by a group on the charts since 1995.

Alongside BTS, other acts that made it to the Top10 this week include ‘Stay’ by The kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, ‘Bad Habits’ by Ed Sheeran, ‘Good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo and more.

Recently BTS also released a collaboration for their song ‘Butter’ with the American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion after the Grammys awards winner rapper took her agency to court for not letting her release the remix. The song instantly became a hit as both fans and non-fans enjoyed the remix and showed their support for the masterpiece by painting stan Twitter pink!

Congratulations BTS!

ALSO READ: BTS inside jokes that only the ARMY will understand

Did you enjoy listening to 'Butter' feat. Meghan Thee Stallion? Let us know in the comments below.