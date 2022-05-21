BTS' Butter: Pick the most memorable performance of the Grammy-nominated number on its 1 year anniversary

“Smooth like butter, like a criminal undercover!” BTS became one with their melting ideologies after releasing their second English single ‘Butter’ in the summer of 2021. Exactly one year ago, the boisterous number dropped among fervor anticipation from the BTS ARMY who went on to make it chart for 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart among multiple other achievements. A disco-pop, EDM track that got everyone moving, ‘Butter’ was the perfect summer listen that the group performed on multiple stages throughout the past year, each more marvellous than the previous. ‘Butter’ was up for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, earning BTS their second nomination at the Grammy Awards. With yet another fabulous stage, the septet enraptured the audiences’ hearts. So many to choose from, what was your favourite ‘Butter’ performance by BTS? Take the poll below.

