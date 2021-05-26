BTS' Butter powers through the Guinness World Records within a week of its release

Doing it smoothly like Butter! Read on to find out.

It is almost a week since BTS premiered their second English single, Butter and it is on its way to becoming an all-time great track. To give you a brief recap - Butter dropped on May 21 at 9:30 am IST and hit 10 million views in 13 minutes. Later in the day, they broke two more records, the biggest YouTube premiere record and the fastest MV to reach 100 million views. Well, that was just the start. Yesterday, Butter also reached the landmark record of 200 million views on YouTube in 4 days.

But Butter isn't settling for anything less than world records, as it continues its winning streak by smashing 5 Guinness World Records in its first week. According to Guinness World Records, Butter began breaking records the moment it premiered on May 21. With 3.9 million concurrent viewers, the Butter MV broke the record for 'most viewers for the premiere of a video' on YouTube. Also, Butter MV gained the 'most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube.' The record was previously held by none other than BTS’ pop-disco track Dynamite with 3 million concurrent peak viewers.

With 108,200,000 views, Butter also smashed the records for 'most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours' and the 'most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-Pop group,' beating Dynamite yet again! Currently, Butter has 216,374,033 views on YouTube. Also, Butter off to a strong start on the Billboard charts, so hopefully, Butter debuts at number one on Billboard Hot 100! We can see it coming.

