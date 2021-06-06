BTS' Butter scores number 1 on Inkigayo; Stellar performances by TXT, MONSTA X, Red Velvet's Joy and MAMAMOO

BTS Takes 6th Win For Butter On Inkigayo. Read on to find out.

Congratulations to BTS! The talented septet added another feather to their cap by clinching another win for their synth-pop summer bop Butter in this week's Inkigayo. BTS won with Butter for the second week in a row, and overall, it is their sixth win for Butter. Butter has achieved numerous records, which includes smashing YouTube and Guinness World Records. Butter currently stands at 307 million views.

Butter scored a whopping 10262 points, meanwhile, Heize's HAPPEN feat Song Joong Ki achieved second place with 5084 points and Oh My Girl’s Dun Dun Dance came third with 4903 points. Also, the special broadcast included stellar performances by TXT, MONSTA X, Red Velvet's Joy and MAMAMOO. TXT put up an incredible performance to '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' the title track of their album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.

MONSTA X made a powerful comeback with GAMBLER and MAMAMOO with Where Are We Now. Red Velvet's Joy made her solo debut with Hello. Ghost9 returned with Up All Night. Meanwhile, other artists who performed included GWSN, BLITZERS, Bling Bling, EVERGLOW, Tae Jin Ah, Tae Ho, TRI.BE, TO1, fromis_9, and PIXY.

