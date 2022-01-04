BTS’ Butter, SEVENTEEN’s Attacca, NCT Dream’s Hot Sauce & more: Here are Gaon’s Top Selling Albums of 2021

With 2021 coming to a successful end, K-pop fans can look forward to a myriad of new music coming their way. However, many of us have still been reeling from the music released over the last 12 months. Music streaming site, Gaon has been a frontrunner for providing an opportunity to fans to stream music of all genres and buy it in order to support their most beloved artists. The giant platform has released its list of Top Selling Albums of 2021. Check it out below.

With a whopping 2.15 million units sold, BTS’ ‘Butter’ comes in at the number 1 spot. SEVENTEEN’s melodious piece ‘Attacca’ scored 1.69 million in sales meanwhile, their ‘Your Choice’ album rounded up the top 3 with its 1.21 million sales. NCT Dream’s ‘Hot Sauce’ stands fiery at No.4 with 1.12 million units sold and the major release of the full group as NCT, their ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’ album was sold 1.09 million times.

EXO’s ‘Don’t Fight the Feeling’ was not far behind, raking in an impressive 892.1K in sales, meanwhile another one of SM Entertainment’s boy groups, in fact another subunit, NCT 127 sold 851.1K units of their unique album ‘Sticker’. 4th generation powerhouse group ENHYPEN was a fan favourite as they recorded 820.9K in sales of ‘DIMENSION : DILEMMA’. The first soloist on the list, EXO’s Baekhyun soared with his fantastic release of ‘Bambi’ which sold 731.8K copies. And last but surely not the least, BTS’ 2020 release album ‘BE’ counted 690.6K in sales, in the year of 2021.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle

ALSO READ: January 2022 K Pop Comeback Schedule: ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, Girls On Top and more