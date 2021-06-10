BTS' Butter songwriter Jenna Andrews is all praises for leader RM's 'World Class Production Talent'

In a new interview with Genius, Butter co-writer Jenna Andrews couldn’t stop gushing over how impressive BTS RM‘s music production talents are. Read on to find out.

BTS' RM is a multitalented man is a known fact and what is even better is that the world is recognising BTS' leader and main rapper's incredible talent and sea of knowledge. Recently, he debuted at number 9 in Billboard's Hot 100 Producers chart. He also contributed as a lyricist in Tomorrow x Together's new album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE's title track "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori”. Not just that, RM also released a track 'Bicycle' to kick off the 2021 Festa celebrations.

RM earns praise not only from his bandmates and fans but also from his work colleagues. In a new interview with Genius, Butter's co-writer Jenna Andrews couldn’t stop gushing over how impressive RM‘s music production talents are. BTS' latest Billboard-charting number one hit Butter is the brainchild of many talented artists including RM, who wrote the rap parts and Canadian songwriter named Jenna Andrews. When Genius asked Andrews was it was like to collaborate with RM, she had nothing but praise for the self-producing star. Jemma emphasized that RM doesn't get enough credit for his world-class executive production talent.

Jenna Andrews shared that fans really have no idea how much influence he’s had in making BTS the group it is today. She revealed that BTS' songs aren't done till the rap parts aren't completed to perfection. She was also all praises for RM's superhuman level of professionalism and talent! Meanwhile, BTS is planning to release their new album on July 9, aka, ARMY Day and well, HYBE's 'no comments' response is an answer in itself!

